SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne FC moved to 2-1-0 this season after knocking off the South Bend Lions, 2-1, on Saturday evening.

Fort Wayne scored the lone first half goal in the 37th minute. South Bend answered back with a goal of their own in the 53rd. Fort Wayne’s Michael Adedokun then scored less than 10 minutes later to take the lead for good.

Fort Wayne hosts Indy Eleven Academy for a friendly at Shields Field on Wednesday at 7 p.m.