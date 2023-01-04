FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Empowered Sports Club was buzzing with soccer standouts on Wednesday morning as Fort Wayne FC held its open tryouts for the upcoming USL League 2 season.

Fort Wayne FC is entering its third season of play. The club went 9-3-2 last summer in the USL2’s Valley Division Central Conference, a marked improvement over year one, as Fort Wayne narrowly missed qualifying for the playoffs.

Head coach Mike Avery is back for his third season with the club with National Soccer Hall of Famer DaMarcus Beasley as a co-owner of the franchise.

The USL2 schedule is set to be released in late January. Fort Wayne FC is expected to host its home opener in mid-May.