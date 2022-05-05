FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Soccer fans in the Summit City got a chance to get up close and personal with the 2022 version of the Fort Wayne FC as the club held a meet & greet session at Hop River Brewing on Thursday evening with an opportunity to meet the team’s coaches and players.

Heading into the club’s second season, head coach Mike Avery is back for his second year leading the team in USL League 2 play. Last year Fort Wayne FC finished eighth out of nine teams in the Great Lakes Division, going 1-8-5 in USL League 2 play. Fort Wayne FC scored a total of 14 goals in those 14 games while giving up 32 goals.

Fort Wayne FC opens the season Tuesday, May 10 on the road at Kings Hammer FC in the Cincinnati area. Their home opener is set for Sunday, May 15 at Shields Field against Kings Hammer FC at 3 p.m.