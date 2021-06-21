Fort Wayne FC held scoreless in loss to Flint City

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – At Bishop Dwenger’s Shields Field, Fort Wayne FC was held scoreless in a 3-0 loss to Flint City on Sunday evening.

FWFC went into the half down by a goal, then right before the match was stopped for a brief moment due to weather out of halftime, the Bucks doubled their lead and made it 2-0. In the final minutes of regulation, Flint City added one more to the scoring sheet and sealed this match at 3-0.

Up next, FWFC will face Chivas U20 at Bishop Dwenger’s Shields field this Friday, June 25th.