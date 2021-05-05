Fort Wayne FC gearing up for first game Sunday on the road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new era of soccer in the Summit City will be ushered in this weekend as the Fort Wayne FC plays its first-ever match when they hit the road to take on Oakland County FC in the greater Detroit area.

The match is set for 5 p.m. on Sunday at Clawson Stadium.

The game will pit the two USL League Two (USL2), formerly the Premier Development League, against each other.

Fort Wayne’s home opener is set for Sunday, May 23 against Toledo Villa FC at 3 p.m. at Shields Field on the campus of Bishop Dwenger High School.