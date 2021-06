FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne FC saw its friendly match with the Old Bhoys of Indianapolis cancelled on Wednesday night due to excessive rain in the Summit City.

UPDATE: FWSC FIELDS ARE CLOSED AND GAME IS CANCELLED DUE TO HEAVY RAIN. https://t.co/XQDpxZQEWr — Fort Wayne FC (@FortWayneFC) June 2, 2021

Fort Wayne FC gets back to USL League 2 play at the Flint City Bucks on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne FC returns home sunday when they host the South Bend Lions at 3 p.m. at Shields Field.