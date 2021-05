CLAWSON, Mich. (WANE) – Fort Wayne FC finally got to play after the program’s debut was pushed back over a year due to the pandemic, but Fort Wayne couldn’t close out the team’s first-ever match, losing 3-0.

Due to a WIFI issue at the stadium, the match was unable to be live-streamed.

Fort Wayne FC is back in action next Sunday on the road against Grand Rapids FC, then the team will make its highly anticipated home debut at Bishop Dwenger’s Shields Field against Toledo Villa FC on May 23rd.