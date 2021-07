CINCINNATI, Ohio (WANE) – Grayson Doody’s goal gave Fort Wayne FC a 1-0 lead in the 21st minute, but the blue and white weren’t able to hang on, surrendering three unanswered goals in the second half to fall 3-1 in a USL League 2 road match against Kings Hammer FC at Corcoran Field on the campus of Xavier University on Wednesday night.

Fort Wayne FC now has just one game left in the regular season, as they host Kalamazoo FC at 6 p.m. Sunday at Shields Field.