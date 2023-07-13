FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne FC wrapped up the 2023 regular season with a friendly on Thursday night at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium, falling to Atlante FC out of Mexico City by a score of 2-1.

Down 2-0 late in the second half, forward Henri Kumwenda found the back of the net in the 81st minute, helping Fort Wayne FC avoid a shutout.

Fort Wayne now turns its attention to the USL League 2 playoffs. The Summit City will host the conference quarterfinals and a semifinal next Friday and Sunday, respectively. Fort Wayne’s opponent for Friday’s match has yet to be determined.

Fort Wayne won the USL League 2 Valley Division title and finished the regular season 10-0-2 in league play, scoring 31 goals while yielding just 3.

This is the third season in Fort Wayne FC history and the first time the franchise has qualified for the postseason.