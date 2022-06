CLEVELAND, Ohio (WANE) – Fort Wayne FC’s Alexandre Frank scored on a header off a free kick in the 37th minute – or, at least as close as we can tell via the video stream of the game – but Fort Wayne FC fell at Cleveland 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Fort Wayne FC is back in action on Saturday when they travel to Dayton for a match against the Dayton Dutch Lions at 7 p.m.