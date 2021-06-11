Fort Wayne FC earns first USL League 2 win on road at Toledo Villa FC

TOLEDO, Ohio (WANE) – Fort Wayne FC claimed its first victory in USL League 2 play on Friday night, winning a road match 3-1 at Toledo Villa FC.

Pep Casas put Fort Wayne FC up 1-0 with a goal in the 34th minute on the way to the win.

Joe Kouadio (68’) and Breno Oliveira (78’-PK) scored in the second half for Fort Wayne.

With Fort Wayne FC’s game previously scheduled for Saturday against FC Indiana Lions being cancelled due to an injury issue with the Lions, Mike Avery’s team gets back to the pitch on Sunday at 6 p.m. when they host Grand Rapids FC at Shields Field.