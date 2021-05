FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After playing its first two matches on the road the Fort Wayne FC finally will get a chance to show the Summit City what it can do on the soccer pitch this Sunday.

At Bishop Dwenger’s Shields Field the Fort Wayne FC will host Toledo Villa FC at 3 p.m. in Fort Wayne’s inaugural home match.

Fort Wayne FC lost its first match two weeks ago when the team fell 3-0 at Oakland County FC. Last Sunday Mike Avery’s squad recorded a scoreless tie against Grand Rapids FC.