FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sam Robinson’s goal in the 72nd minute put Kings Hammer FC ahead for good in a 2-1 win over Fort Wayne FC.

Kings Hammer got on the board in the 27th minute after the team was awarded a penalty kick. Marcello Jones tucked the ball away in the lower right corner to give Kings Hammer the lead.

Fort Wayne tied the game up in the second half thanks to a strike from Max Amoako in the 56th minute. Kings Hammer then held on after Robinson’s go-ahead goal later on in the second half.

Fort Wayne heads to South Bend for a matchup with the Lions next Saturday.