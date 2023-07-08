FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne FC saw their winning streak and shutout streak snapped in one night with a 2-1 loss to Northern Indiana FC.

Despite the setback, the match was an exhibition and will not count against Fort Wayne FC’s win-loss record.

Northern Indiana struck early, scoring twice in the 14th and 16th minute to stun Fort Wayne. Seth Antwi buried a penalty kick late in the first half to cut Fort Wayne FC’s deficit in half.

Despite creating several chances, Fort Wayne couldn’t find an equalizer in the second half. Awarded a penalty kick in stoppage time, Alexander Mihov’s potential game-tying goal clanked off the left post.

Fort Wayne wraps up Valley Division play at Kings Hammer on Tuesday, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.