FLINT, Mich. (WANE) – Out of halftime, the Flint City Bucks scored three straight goals to take the Friday night friendly, 3-nil, over Fort Wayne FC.

Fort Wayne and Flint City were scoreless in the first but Flint took the lead from a goal by Sebastian Chalbaud and the Bucks did not look back scoring two more goals after that.

Up next, Fort Wayne FC will host the South Bend Lions in division play at Shields Field on Sunday at 3 PM.