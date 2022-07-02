FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In the rubber match of the St. Joe River Derby, Fort Wayne FC pulled off a result after drawing, 2-2, against the South Bend Lions.

Riley Lynch put the home team in front in the after striking towards the right side of the box in the 29th minute.

South Bend answered with two unanswered goals. Tim Noeding tucked away an equalizer on a free kick in the 36th minute, then Kainan Dos Santos hit a go-ahead goal in the 47th minute.

On the brink of a loss, Michael Adedokun headed in an equalizer in the 81st minute to preserve a point for Fort Wayne FC.

With the result, Fort Wayne sits in third place in the USL League 2 Valley Division with 20 points, trailing Kings Hammer FC and South Bend. The top two teams in the division earn a spot to the USL League 2 playoffs.

Fort Wayne FC will be back at Shields Field on Wednesday night for another division battle with Toledo Villa FC. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.