ALEXANDRIA, Ky. (WANE) – In a critical USL League 2 division match, Fort Wayne FC earned a result against Kings Hammer FC with a 1-1 draw.

Beto Anaya put Fort Wayne in front after scoring in the 53rd minute. However, Kings Hammer’s Reece Allbaugh equalized the match in stoppage time to avoid the loss.

Fort Wayne FC hosts the South Bend Lions next Saturday at Bishop Dwenger’s Shields Field in a critical match that could decide who finishes in first place in the USL League 2 Valley Division.