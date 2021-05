FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Shields Field at Bishop Dwenger high school was almost filled to capacity with fans that showed up to witness Fort Wayne FC’s inaugural home match on Sunday afternoon. FWFC fell in the first-ever home match, 2-1.

Indiana Tech’s Noe Garcia made history by scoring the Club’s first goal in front of over 2,700 fans.

Next up, FWFC will host Erie Commodores FC in a friendly on on Tuesday at 7:00 PM.