FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Heading into the final night of the USL League 2 regular season, Fort Wayne FC’s playoff lives were hanging on by a thread. Fort Wayne needed a win, plus a loss from South Bend Lions to clinch a playoff berth.

The boys in blue took care of their end of the bargain with a 3-0 win over Cleveland Force. However, South Bend also won on Saturday, eliminating Fort Wayne from postseason contention.

Fort Wayne struck first in the 21st minute after Riley Lynch set up Max Amoako on a cross inside the box. Amoako found the back of the net to give Fort Wayne a 1-0 lead at the half.

Amoako would secure a brace with another goal in the 50th minute. Finally, Lynch added one more insurance goal late in the match.

Despite not making the postseason, Fort Wayne made monumental strides in year two of the club’s existence. Fort Wayne FC finished the 2022 season with a 9-3-2 record.