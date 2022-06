FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Tom Abrahamsson, Ben Barkley, Riley Lynch, and Max Amoako all found the back of the net as Fort Wayne FC drilled the visiting Dayton Dutch Lions in USL League 2 play by a score of 4-0 at Bishop Dwenger’s Shields Field on Tuesday night.

Fort Wayne FC will be back in action on Saturday when they host Toledo Villa FC at 7 p.m.