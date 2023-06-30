FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With their playoff spot already secured, Fort Wayne FC looks to check off another historic first in what’s already been a dream season for the USL League 2 squad.

With two regular season matches left, Fort Wayne FC only needs one point to clinch the Valley Division title. A draw or win against Toledo Villa FC on Sunday would do the trick.

In their third season of existence, Fort Wayne FC is flexing over the rest of the Valley Division. The squad is 8-0-2 in regular season play, including five straight wins. The team has also conceded three regular season goals all season while riding a 7-match shutout streak.

Fort Wayne FC looks to clinch a division title on Sunday against Toledo Villa FC. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.