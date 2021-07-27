Fort Wayne FC Cares program wraps up first year with free cleats and more for local kids

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The first year for the Fort Wayne FC Cares soccer program ended with a rousing success on Tuesday at the Roster Park Soccer Fields as the nearly 70 kids participating received a free bag, ball, shirt, and cleats from soccer legend and Summit City native DaMarcus Beasley.

The shoes were donated by local businessman Paris McFarthing, who owns Phil’s Hobby Shop and Hop River Brewing.

The five-week program partnered with the Boys & Girls Club to help teach kids ages 10-12 both soccer skills and introduce them to mentors in the community.

In addition to Hop River, Utopian Coffee and Mad Apple CrossFit helped support the program, which hopes to return again next summer. Whip and Chill provided treats for the kids on Tuesday with music from Kess.

Fort Wayne FC just finished its first year playing in the USL League 2. Beasley is a co-owner of the team.