FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne FC is making a push for the playoffs and Wednesday night’s result at Bishop Dwenger High School certainly helped as Fort Wayne bested Toledo Villa FC 3-0 to pick up three points in the Valley Division standings with just two regular season games to go.

Fort Wayne came into the night in third place with 20 points, with Wednesday night’s win (each win is worth three points) pushing them to 23. Both Kings Hammer FC and the South Bend Lions came into the night tied for first with 23 points, but a win by South Bend pushed the Lions into sole possession of first at 26 points. Kings Hammer FC and Fort Wayne FC are currently tied for second, but Kings Hammer did not play on Wednesday and has a game in hand on Fort Wayne.

Fort Wayne opened the scoring in the 25th minute on a header by Victor Claudel. Fort Wayne’s Max Amoako tallied a goal just four minutes later, while Riley Lynch scored the final goal of the night in the 36th minute.

Fort Wayne FC has two matches remaining in the regular season – at the Dayton Dutch Lions at 5 p.m. on Sunday and at home against Cleveland Force SC on Saturday, July 16 at 7 p.m.