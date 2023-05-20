BUFFALO, N.Y. (WANE) – Fort Wayne FC continued their strong start to the season with a 4-0 win at FC Buffalo in their first road contest of the season.

Joe Kouadio scored his first two goals of the season, with his brace giving Fort Wayne FC a 2-0 lead heading into halftime. Sebastian Chalbaud added a brace of his own in the second half, including one on a penalty kick.

Fort Wayne FC is now 2-0-0 in regular season play following Saturday’s win. The team visits Cleveland Force SC on Tuesday, with kickoff set for