FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the seventh match in a row Fort Wayne FC blanked an opponent as Fort Wayne bested the visiting Dayton Dutch Lions 2-0 on Wednesday night at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium.

After a scoreless first half, both Sebastian Chaulbaud and Gijs Hovius found the back of the net.

Meanwhile, Shafique Wilson continued his stellar summer with a shutout in goal for Fort Wayne.

Next up, Fort Wayne FC hosts Toledo Villa FC at 5 p.m. on Sunday.