Fort Wayne FC announces international friendly game with Chivas de Guadalajara

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The most popular soccer team in Mexico is coming to Fort Wayne. The Liga MX renowned Chivas professional football club will make their way to Bishop Dwenger’s Shields Field Stadium for an international friendly match against the Fort Wayne FC on June 25th at 8 pm.

Founded 115 years ago, the Chivas, officially known as Club Deportivo Guadalajara, will send their U20 reserve squad to face the Fort Wayne FC. General admission online ticket sales begin Monday, June 14 at Noon. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets online at fortwaynefc.com/tickets to receive a 20% discount. Full-priced tickets will be available at the gate for Adults $20 and Youth $10.

“What a great opportunity for our team to face Chivas,” commented Fort Wayne FC Coach Mike Avery. “Chivas is one of the top clubs in Mexico and has a long and proud history. Their U20 will be a very talented group of young professional players and will give our players an opportunity to test themselves against players of a similar age that are already achieving what the FWFC players one day hope to achieve.”

Doors will open at 6pm with kickoff at 8pm.