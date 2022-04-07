FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Fort Wayne FC announced it will host Indy Eleven Academy for a friendly game on

May 25th at 7pm in Shields Field Stadium located on the campus of Bishop Dwenger High School.

This will be the first appearance for Indy Eleven at Fort Wayne FC.

“”We are very excited for the opportunity for the chance to play a friendly match with the Indy Eleven

Academy side,” stated head coach and sporting director, Mike Avery. “Indy Eleven have been a

tremendous resource for us and have been very generous with their time and knowledge as we go

through our own process of building a professional club. Indy Eleven’s success on and off the field is an

aspirational model for Fort Wayne FC, and their willingness to not only help us find our path but to help

as we all seek to promote the sport of soccer across the state of Indiana is something we greatly

appreciate.”

After establishing a presence in the USL Academy development system last year, Indy Eleven has

quickly established its Academy as one of the premier youth development set-ups in the entire United

Soccer League. The results speak for themselves, as evidenced by the Indy Eleven Men’s U19s

capturing titles at both last December’s USL Academy League Playoffs and last weekend’s USL

Academy Cup, where its three additional teams taking part in the competition – Boys U13, Boys U15

and Women’s U19 – also placed second or third in their top-level age group. Indy Eleven’s first-team

participating in the USL Championship currently has seven USL Academy Contract players on its

roster, including five native Hoosiers, allowing some of the state’s premier young talent to learn and

play alongside professionals on a daily basis. The Indy Eleven Academy is helmed by a familiar face in

Fort Wayne native and former Canterbury High School and Indiana University standout Phil Presser,

who shifted into a newly-created Sporting Director, Academy Operations & W League role for Indy

Eleven this past January.

Kickoff starts at 7pm at Shields Field Stadium located on the campus of Bishop Dwenger High School.

Tickets go on sale at noon today. Visit fortwaynefc.com and click on ‘Tickets’ to purchase single match,

season ticket memberships or Flex Pass 6. Full concessions will be available.

