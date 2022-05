FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The TinCaps honored female pioneers of baseball during Saturday’s game at Parkview Field.

Five former members of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL) were honored before the game and interacted with fans throughout the evening. Three of them – Isabel Alvarez, Dolly Ozburn and Katie Horstman – each played for the Fort Wayne Daisies, who operated from 1945-54.

The league itself existed from 1943-54.