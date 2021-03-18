Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo helps Marini girls pick NCAA Tournament’s “King of the Jungle”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With the entire NCAA Tournament being played in the state of Indiana, it’s going to an absolute zoo in the Hoosier state – so why not head to the zoo to determine who will be “King of the Jungle” when it’s all said and done?

With the return of the NCAA Tournament, the Marini girls – Caroline & Lucia – are back to pick their brackets again. This time they’ve enlisted the help of the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo! That means red panda, Ellie the Cow, sea lions and more helping the girls fill out their bracket and pick an eventual national champion.