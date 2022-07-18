CINCINNATI, Ohio (WANE) – So far, so good for the Fort Wayne Champs and their quest of $1 million, as the squad from the Summit City topped Nasty Nati 71-67 in the first round of the winner-takes-all event, The Basketball Tournament.

Tayler Persons led Fort Wayne with 26 points and 8 rebounds, including nailing the game-clinching shot in the fourth quarter than allowed the Champs to reach the game’s target score of 71 points.

Fifth-seeded Fort Wayne advances to face the Xavier Regional’s no. 1 seed, Florida TNT, on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the second round.