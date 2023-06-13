FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’ve ever wanted to suit up for The Basketball Tournament, now’s your chance.

The Fort Wayne Champs, one of the longest-tenured teams in the history of TBT play, will hold a tryout that guarantees at least one player a spot on the 2023 roster.

(Click here for link to tryout application)

The tryout will take place at OPS DuPont from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Thursday, June 29. Registration cost is $150 ahead of time and $200 the day of the event. Only 40 spots are available.

The tryout will also give players a chance to work out in front of agents from the Potter Sports Group, an organization that represents pro players abroad.

The TBT is a 64-team single elimination tournament where the winning squad takes home $1 million. The Fort Wayne Champs have played in the event since 2015 and have an overall record of 11-7.