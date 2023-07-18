COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – One of the winningest teams in the history of The Basketball Tournament is back an will battle yet again for the $1 million prize as the Fort Wayne Champs are set to begin TBT action this Friday in Cincinnati.

The Fort Wayne Champs, the fifth seed in the Xavier Region being played at the Cintas Center, will take on the fourth-seeded Bucketneers at 3 p.m. in the first round.

Fort Wayne has played in the event since 2015 amassing an overall record of 11-7. Those 11 wins tie Fort Wayne for fifth-most victories all-time in TBT play.

The FW Champs are coached by former I.U. and Mad Ants player Rod Wilmont. Fort Wayne’s roster is: Tajuan Agee, Brandon Gilbeck, Anthony Harris, Stephan Hicks, Jaren Lewis, Marcus Lewis, Grayson Murphy, Tayler Persons, Kaleb Vaughn, Brandon Walters, and Stanley Whittaker, Jr.

Sadiel Rojas was expected to play in the event, but had to return to Spain due to visa issues.