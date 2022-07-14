COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – Over the next three weeks, 64 basketball teams will go for a grand prize of $1 million in “The Basketball Tournament” (TBT). Once again, the Summit City will be represented with their own TBT squad, Fort Wayne Champs.

Leading Fort Wayne Champs is former Indiana Hoosier and Mad Ant Rod Wilmont. The team also consists of key players like Fort Wayne native Trevion Crews and former Mad Ant Stephan Hicks.

Crews is the lone Fort Wayne native playing on this year’s squad. Representing his hometown for the second straight year is something that the North Side High School grad takes pride in when playing in the TBT.

“Playing for my hometown, it’s beautiful,” Crews said. “Going out, representing and playing the right way, and doing the right things that I need to do to help my team win. It’s just going to feel good.”

Fort Wayne Champs will compete at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati in the Xavier Regional. Their opening matchup is on Monday, July 18 at 6 p.m. against Nasty Nati, a team mainly based of former University of Cincinnati players. Should Fort Wayne Champs advance, they would face the winner of a first-round matchup between Florida TNT and Team AboutBillions.