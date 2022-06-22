FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Champs are headed back to The Basketball Tournament as the 2022 TBT field was announced on Wednesday.

The Fort Wayne Champs are 10-6 all-time in the TBT, making them one of the most experienced teams in the tournament.

The 2022 TBT is a 64-team, single-elimination tournament for a million dollars. Games will take place in July & August and air on ESPN. This is the ninth year for the TBT.

Former I.U. standout Rod Wilmont is listed as Fort Wayne’s head coach, with East Noble and St. Francis grad Kevin Bloom as his assistant. Former Mad Ant executive Garrett Martz is Fort Wayne’s general manager.

As for the players, former North Side High School and Bethel University standout Trevion Crews is among the ten players listed on the team’s website. Former Ball State standout Tayler Persons and ex-Mad Ants forward Stephen Hicks are also listed.

