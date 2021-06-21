Fort Wayne Champs, Men of Mackey selected for TBT

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Basketball Tournament, or TBT, will return with a full field this summer – and that field includes some Hoosier-state flavor.

The 64-team field for the $1 Million winner-takes-all event was announced on Monday and includes the Fort Wayne Champs and the Men Of Mackey.

The Fort Wayne Champs is a team that has historically been composed of former Mad Ants players. Fort Wayne Champs is the number nine seed in the West Virginia regional that begins play on July 17.

Time to get to work! pic.twitter.com/ncVsy6Tz46 — Fort Wayne Champs (@FWChamps) June 21, 2021

The Men of Mackey, a Purdue alumni squad, is the eighth seed in the Columbus, Ohio bracket.