Fort Wayne Champs left out of TBT, Men of Mackey & Eberlein Drive selected

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 120 teams applied to be selected to the 24-team field of The Basketball Tournament, and two of three teams with major Fort Wayne connections were picked to participate in the winner-take-all $1 million event.

The Fort Wayne Champs, a squad made up primarily of former Fort Wayne Mad Ants, was not selected to the field.

However, both the Men of Mackey – essentially a Purdue alumni team – and Eberlein Drive were picked.

The Men of Mackey’s roster includes former Purdue standouts and Fort Wayne natives Grady Eifert and Rapheal Davis, as well as former Purdue Fort Wayne star Frank Gaines. The Men of Mackey’s general manager is Blackhawk Christian graduate Ryan Kay.

Eberlein Drive is one of the more successful teams in TBT history. Blackhawk graduate Matt Mitchell is the team’s GM.