CINCINNATI, Ohio (WANE) – The quest to bring a million dollars in prize money back to the Summit City has come to an end, as the Fort Wayne Champs fell in the second round of The Basketball Tournament to Florida TNT by a score of 87-78 on Wednesday night.

Fort Wayne was the fifth-seeded team in the eight-team Xavier Regional, while Florida TNT was the region’s no. 1 seed.

Fort Wayne won its first round game on Monday against Nasty Nati to advance to Wednesday’s game.

Florida TNT advances to play in the Xavier Regional title game on Thursday at 7 p.m.