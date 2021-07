CHARLESTON, W.V. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Champs run at the $1 million winner-take-all The Basketball Tournament came to an end in the second round, as Fort Wayne fell to top-seeded Sideline Cancer 92-71 on Monday afternoon.

Fort Wayne was led by former Ball State star Tayler Persons with 25 points while former Mad Ant Steph Hicks added 20.