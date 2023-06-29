FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With a roster spot up for grabs, the Fort Wayne Champs – one of the longest-running teams in The Basketball Tournament – held a tryout Thursday night at OPS Dupont to unearth the newest member of its squad.

The Fort Wayne Champs, who guaranteed at least one TBT roster spot at the open tryout, selected forward Kaleb Vaughn of Toledo to join their squad for the upcoming event. Vaughn played professionally in Chile and Mexico this past season.

One million dollars is on the line later this summer when The Basketball Tournament tips off across the country. The schedule for the 64-team event was released last week. The Fort Wayne Champs will be the no. 5 seed in the Xavier Regional. They’ll take on the fourth-seeded Bucketneers in the first round on Friday, July 21 at 3 p.m. at Xavier University’s Cintas Center.