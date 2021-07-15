Fort Wayne Champs gearing up for return to TBT

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Champs are getting ready to get back to business as the team makes its return to the $1 million winner-take-all event The Basketball Tournament (TBT) starting this weekend.

The Fort Wayne Champs, who have a combined record of 9-5 in the history of the TBT, are the 9th seed in the upcoming West Virginia Region. The Fort Wayne Champs are slated to face the 8th-seeded Primetime Players in the first round at 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 18.

The Fort Wayne Champs are historically made up of players with ties to the Mad Ants, but this year’s rosters branches out further from its G-League origin than perhaps ever before.

Former Mad Ants executive Garrett Martz is the team’s general manager, with ex-Mad Ants coach Steve Gansey leading the team on the sideline. Former Ants Ramon Harris and Steph Hicks are listed on the roster. Other players of interest include Fort Wayne native and North Side graduate TreVion Crews who was a NAIA All-American at Bethel University, former Ball State sharp-shooter Tayler Persons, and one-time I.U. Hoosier Devin Davis.

The Primetime Players have a roster featuring players with ties to the South Carolina area, including former Clemson standout Trevor Booker.