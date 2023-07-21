CINCINNATI (WANE) – One of the longest-tenured squads in The Basketball Tournament felt right at home as the Fort Wayne Champs cruised past the Bucketneers in an 85-52 win on Friday.

Former Mad Ant Steph Hicks paced the way for the Champs with 25 points while shooting 60% from the floor. Stanley Whittaker Jr. added 13 points, while Tajuan Agee scored a dozen off the bench.

The Champs will now face the highest seed in the Xavier Regional, The Program For Autism, on Saturday. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.