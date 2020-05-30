Fort Wayne Champs chase $2 million in a 14-day basketball tournament

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As sports start to slowly crawl back one basketball tournament is going for all the marbles right from the jump.

The basketball Tournament is a 14-day, single-elimination tournament with a winner-takes-all prize of $2 million dollars. Fort Wayne has it’s own team in the mix built on some familiar faces. Recent Mad Ants, Steph Hicks, Ben Moore and 2014 Mad Ants D-League champ Trey McKinney Jones have already committed to playing this run.

The Champs are chasing it’s sixth season to compete in the tournament, however unlike years in the past where the tournament took 64 teams, this year only 24 teams will make the cut.

Teams find out soon who makes the cut. General Manager Garrett Martz says the more support the team receives, the better the chance of making it in. To learn more about the FW Champs you can visit the team’s twitter page here.