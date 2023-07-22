CINCINNATI (WANE) – Going toe-to-toe with the highest seed in the Xavier Regional of The Basketball Tournament, the Fort Wayne Champs fell short in a 86-74 loss to The Program for Autism.

Jaren Lewis led the way for Fort Wayne with 20 points. Former Ball State Cardinal and Kokomo High School grad finished second on the team with 16 points, while former Mad Ant Steph Hicks added 14. Stanley Whittaker rounded out the top scorers with 11.

The Champs took a 48-47 lead at halftime and led by as much as nine midway through the third quarter, but The Program rallied to tie the game at 65 at the end of the third quarter.

Heading into the Elam Ending, Fort Wayne trailed 77-74 with the winning score set to 85 points. The Program finished the game on a 9-0 run to advance to the Regional championship.

The Program will face Nasty ‘Nati in the regional final on Monday, while the Fort Wayne Champs are eliminated from the $1 million winner-take-all tournament.