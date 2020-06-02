Former teammates turned friendly-foes competing for a chance at $2 Million

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In less than a month General managers Matt Mitchell and Ryan Kay could be squaring off in The Basketball Tournament for a 2 million dollar cash prize.
Flashback 15 years ago and you’ll find their competitive roots were planted with Fort Wayne Seeds.
Mitchell and Kay were high school teammates at Blackhawk Christian School from 2004-2005. Kay, two years older than Mitchell, took the underclassman under his wing and the two became friends on and off the court, but always shared a competitive drive.
15 years later, Matt returned the favor. As a six time participant in The Basketball Tournament, Matt took Ryan, A first time GM, under his wing and showed him how to build a TBT team.
Matt is a good person to learn the ropes from, his team, Eberlein Drive has had a lot of recent success. Runner up in the 2018 tournament and elite 8 in 2019.
The Men of Mackey, a Purdue based alumni team, also carrying Fort Wayne ties on the roster. Grady Eifert and Rapheal Davis are the two Summit City players that have been announced thus far.
If Eberlein Drive were to win the two-million dollar cash prize, the team will use the money to help it’s players, who have been out of work due to Covid-19.
The Men of Mackey promised that part of it’s proceeds will go to Purdue’s Tyler Trent Cancer Research Foundation.
Details on TBT are still TBD but it’s safe to say these teammates turned friendly foes are ready for the show. You can follow along with both teams on Twitter: @EberleinDrive @PurdueTbt