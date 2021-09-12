Former teammates McLaughlin, Parker back together to host shooting camp

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Once a dynamic scoring duo that lead Homestead to the 4A state title in 2017, Karissa McLaughlin and Madisen Parker teamed up once again as the two collegiate players hosted their first-ever K-M Shooting Camp at SportONE Parkview Fieldhouse on Sunday evening.

Parker will be a fifth-year senior at Bowling Green this season while McLaughlin will be a graduate transfer at Marquette University after playing the previous four years at Purdue.

As seniors in 2017 Parker won the 4A Mental Attitude Award for the state while McLaughlin was named Indiana’s Miss Basketball.