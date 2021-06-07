Former Purdue standout Davis relays life lessons in “Bigger Than Basketball” camp

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Former South Side standout Rapheal Davis is back teaching the game he loves, as the Fort Wayne native is hosting his “Bigger Than Basketball” Camp this week at SportONE Parkview Fieldhouse.

Davis, who was the Big Ten’s Defensive Player of the Year as a junior for Purdue in 2015, will also hold camps in West Lafayette and Noblesville this summer. It’s part of his non-profit organization “The Crew Life” which helps teach life lessons through basketball. For more on Davis’ camps, click here.

In addition, Davis has been a driving force behind the “Deshaun Thomas Summer League,” a new endeavor that starts tomorrow night at the McMillen Park Community Center. The league is for 4th to 8th graders and is free of charge. For more information click here.