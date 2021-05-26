Former Northrop standout Curry reopens recruitment after previously signing with Kansas

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northrop High School graduate Sydney Curry is reopening his recruitment after signing with the University of Kansas out of junior college this spring.

Curry signed with Kansas in April. He just completed his second and final season with John Logan Community College in Illinois.

The 6-foot-8 big man averaged 12.9 points and a team-best 8.2 rebounds in 20 games this past season. One of the top JUCO players in the country, Curry shot 69.4% from the floor.

In addition to Kansas, Curry previously held offers from Maryland, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, and Seton Hall among others.