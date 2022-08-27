FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Brad Miller is perhaps one of the best athletes to hail from East Noble High School. Long after wrapping up his pro basketball career, Miller is finding ways to give back to the northeast Indiana community.

On Saturday, Miller hosted his 19th annual gala benefitting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana. Guests bid on silent and live auction prizes throughout the night, with proceeds going towards the area non-profit.

Miller reflected on Saturday’s gala, how the event has evolved over the years and how his life was shaped by Big Brothers Big Sisters growing up.

Miller is also hosting a golf outing a Noble Hawk in Kendallville on Monday as part of the weekend of festivities.