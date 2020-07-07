Former Mastodons star Gaines tallies 18, but Men of Mackey eliminated at TBT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WANE) – Despite 18 points from IPFW graduate Frank Gaines, the Men of Mackey fell to Boeheim’s Army 76-69 on Tuesday afternoon in the second round of The Basketball Tournament.

Former Boilermakers Isaac Haas and Jon Octeus each tallied 12 points for Men of Mackey.

The Men of Mackey, seeded 19th out of 24 teams, won their opener on Sunday night against HEARTFIRE. The squad is made up primarily of Purdue graduates.

The Basketball Tournament is a winner-take-all tournament being played in Columbus, Ohio with the victorious team taking home $1 million.

There is still a Summit City connection left in Columbus, as Carmen’s Crew (a team primarily made up of Ohio State alums) features Bishop Luers grad Deshaun Thomas. Carmen’s Crew is the no. 1 seed and plays House of ‘Paign on Wednesday at 4 p.m.