Former Mastodons ace Miller called up to Triple-A

Local Sports

by: PFW Sports Information

Posted: / Updated:
EVAN MILLER00000000_189889

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Former Mastodon Evan Miller was called up to Triple-A El Paso last weekend by the San Diego Padres.

Miller was drafted in the 22nd round by the San Diego Padres in 2016. The LaPorte, Indiana native was a Mastodon for the 2015 and 2016 seasons. He recorded 165 strikeouts in his two-year career.

This year he started in Class A with Lake Elsinore. He was selected to the California League All-Star Game after putting together a .121 opponent batting average and a 0.70 WHIP. He was called up to Double-A Amarillo where he appeared in 19 games for the Sod Poodles. Miller struck out 31 in 26.2 innings and walked only eight for Amarillo. He compiled a WHIP of 1.28.

The El Paso Chihuahuas sit three games behind Las Vegas for first place in the Pacific Coast League’s Pacific Southern Division.

Triple-A is the highest level of Minor League Baseball.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss