Former Mastodons ace Miller called up to Triple-A

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Former Mastodon Evan Miller was called up to Triple-A El Paso last weekend by the San Diego Padres.

Miller was drafted in the 22nd round by the San Diego Padres in 2016. The LaPorte, Indiana native was a Mastodon for the 2015 and 2016 seasons. He recorded 165 strikeouts in his two-year career.

This year he started in Class A with Lake Elsinore. He was selected to the California League All-Star Game after putting together a .121 opponent batting average and a 0.70 WHIP. He was called up to Double-A Amarillo where he appeared in 19 games for the Sod Poodles. Miller struck out 31 in 26.2 innings and walked only eight for Amarillo. He compiled a WHIP of 1.28.

The El Paso Chihuahuas sit three games behind Las Vegas for first place in the Pacific Coast League’s Pacific Southern Division.

Triple-A is the highest level of Minor League Baseball.